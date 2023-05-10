No one was naïve enough to expect an agreement on the US debt ceiling yesterday, when US President Joe Biden met Kevin McCarthy.
US treasuries remain under a decent selling pressure especially at the short end of the yield curve as investors dump US short term papers due to the rising US default risk. Gold gained, as equities slid.
The US will reveal a much-important update to its CPI today, and the data could also shake sentiment at today’s trading session.
Core inflation is expected to have slightly eased from 5.6% to 5.5% in April, headline inflation is seen steady at 5%, while we might see an uptick in monthly headline figure, to 0.4% from 0.1% printed a month earlier due to the spike in energy prices after OPEC cut production last month.
A CPI report in line with expectations will keep focus on debt ceiling, but a report that diverges from expectations could give an extra spin to market pricing. A softer-than-expected CPI report should further fuel the Fed rate cut expectations into this fall and relieve a part of the positive pressure on US yields, whereas a stronger-than-expected read will hardly boost any hawkish bets.
High inflation could also mean lower appetite for oil.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.