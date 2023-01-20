Gold prices have made an exceptional start to 2023, surging to their highest level since April and firmly on track to post a fifth consecutive week of gains.
Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying almost $340 an ounce from their November lows – clocking up a spectacular gain of over 21% in the last 3 months.
Interestingly, Gold prices are beginning to resemble the identical trend seen during the first quarter of 2020 – just before prices skyrocketed to new all-time highs.
In February 2020, Gold prices reached a low of $1626 an ounce – the exact same level Gold hit in November last year. Three months on, gold prices are trading back above the $1900 mark and rising!
According to Citigroup, capital inflows into Gold this month could top the highest on record since February 2001 as traders scramble to capitalize on the extraordinarily bullish macro themes that are currently unfolding.
These include; a slowdown in the Fed's interest rate cycle, leading to the eventual end of hikes in the first quarter of 2023. China’s reopening, global recession risks, signs of a weakening dollar, on-going geopolitical tensions and rapidly rising physical demand as central banks continue to build their gold reserves to diversify away from the U.S dollar.
Daily trading volumes in CME’s micro contracts for Gold, which it uses as a proxy for retail activity – are currently up 93% year on year – that’s almost three times higher than in 2020.
While trading volumes across its broader suite of commodities ranging from the base metals, energies to agriculture are up more than 84% year on year.
There is no denying, the impact this level of bullishness will have on the commodity markets in 2023 and beyond. It ultimately means that commodity prices are heading in one direction – and that's higher, a lot higher!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.