Gold prices have made an exceptional start to 2023, surging to their highest level since April and firmly on track to post a fifth consecutive week of gains.

Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying almost $340 an ounce from their November lows – clocking up a spectacular gain of over 21% in the last 3 months.

Interestingly, Gold prices are beginning to resemble the identical trend seen during the first quarter of 2020 – just before prices skyrocketed to new all-time highs.

In February 2020, Gold prices reached a low of $1626 an ounce – the exact same level Gold hit in November last year. Three months on, gold prices are trading back above the $1900 mark and rising!

According to Citigroup, capital inflows into Gold this month could top the highest on record since February 2001 as traders scramble to capitalize on the extraordinarily bullish macro themes that are currently unfolding.

These include; a slowdown in the Fed's interest rate cycle, leading to the eventual end of hikes in the first quarter of 2023. China’s reopening, global recession risks, signs of a weakening dollar, on-going geopolitical tensions and rapidly rising physical demand as central banks continue to build their gold reserves to diversify away from the U.S dollar.

Daily trading volumes in CME’s micro contracts for Gold, which it uses as a proxy for retail activity – are currently up 93% year on year – that’s almost three times higher than in 2020.

While trading volumes across its broader suite of commodities ranging from the base metals, energies to agriculture are up more than 84% year on year.

There is no denying, the impact this level of bullishness will have on the commodity markets in 2023 and beyond. It ultimately means that commodity prices are heading in one direction – and that's higher, a lot higher!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: