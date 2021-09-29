Gold prices hit a seven-week low on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from the Fed raised expectations of sooner-than-expected U.S interest rate hikes.
Along with concern over the U.S debt ceiling, which would trigger a financial crisis, Fed policymakers are also concerned about rapidly accelerating inflation.
Speaking to the Senate banking committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation could persist for longer than expected as reopening pressures and supply chain problems continue to converge.
Given the upside surprise in inflation, a number of Fed officials now feel the central bank should act immediately to address this issue before it spirals out of control.
That view was echoed again on Tuesday by the St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who said “high inflation may require more aggressive steps by the central bank, including two interest rate hikes in 2022”.
How long inflation will continue to rise and how high it can go is becoming a dominant problem that Fed can no longer ignore.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?