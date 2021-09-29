Gold prices hit a seven-week low on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from the Fed raised expectations of sooner-than-expected U.S interest rate hikes.

Along with concern over the U.S debt ceiling, which would trigger a financial crisis, Fed policymakers are also concerned about rapidly accelerating inflation.

Speaking to the Senate banking committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation could persist for longer than expected as reopening pressures and supply chain problems continue to converge.

Given the upside surprise in inflation, a number of Fed officials now feel the central bank should act immediately to address this issue before it spirals out of control.

That view was echoed again on Tuesday by the St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who said “high inflation may require more aggressive steps by the central bank, including two interest rate hikes in 2022”.

How long inflation will continue to rise and how high it can go is becoming a dominant problem that Fed can no longer ignore.

