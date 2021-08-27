The S&P500 and Nasdaq retreat from the all-time highs on Kabul airport blast and ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
On the chip shortage news, the WSJ reported that TSM could raise its chip prices from 10 to 20%. What would be the implications for the economy and for chipmaker stocks?
Elsewhere, gold tests $1800 per oz, while Bitcoin is sitting on its 200-day moving average before the weekend.
I discuss whether gold is relatively cheap or expensive at the current levels and what’s next in the coming weeks.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 ahead of Powell's critical speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, down from the highs seen earlier this week as Brexit-related shortages and rises in UK covid cases weigh on sterling. Markets are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech and hints of tapering.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.