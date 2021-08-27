The S&P500 and Nasdaq retreat from the all-time highs on Kabul airport blast and ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

On the chip shortage news, the WSJ reported that TSM could raise its chip prices from 10 to 20%. What would be the implications for the economy and for chipmaker stocks?

Elsewhere, gold tests $1800 per oz, while Bitcoin is sitting on its 200-day moving average before the weekend.

I discuss whether gold is relatively cheap or expensive at the current levels and what’s next in the coming weeks.