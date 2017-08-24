Is EUR/JPY turning over?

EUR/JPY cross regained its “risk barometer” tag earlier this year as the investors snapped up Euros on strong economic data and falling political uncertainty. The cross has closely followed the rally in the Dow Index since April.

With stock markets looking wobbly, the odds of the pair losing altitude are high. Let us see what the technical charts have to say…

EUR/JPY Daily chart

Observations

Bearish price RSI divergence

Breach of the rising trend line

Falling Channel

Falling trend line on the RSI is being challenged

Price action

Dips below the upward sloping 50-DMA have been short lived

Cross is sloping upwards along with the 50-DMA since August 18

First attempt by bears to take out support at 127.49 [23.6% Fib R of Apr 17 low - Aug 2 high] failed on August 18. On the same day, the cross ended with a doji candle and since then has sloped upwards along the 50-DMA

View: