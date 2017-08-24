Is EUR/JPY turning over?
EUR/JPY cross regained its “risk barometer” tag earlier this year as the investors snapped up Euros on strong economic data and falling political uncertainty. The cross has closely followed the rally in the Dow Index since April.
With stock markets looking wobbly, the odds of the pair losing altitude are high. Let us see what the technical charts have to say…
EUR/JPY Daily chart
Observations
- Bearish price RSI divergence
- Breach of the rising trend line
- Falling Channel
- Falling trend line on the RSI is being challenged
Price action
- Dips below the upward sloping 50-DMA have been short lived
- Cross is sloping upwards along with the 50-DMA since August 18
- First attempt by bears to take out support at 127.49 [23.6% Fib R of Apr 17 low - Aug 2 high] failed on August 18. On the same day, the cross ended with a doji candle and since then has sloped upwards along the 50-DMA
View:
- The outlook remains bearish as long as the falling channel seen on the price chart is intact.
- A bullish break of the falling trend line on the RSI would be the first sign of the bulls regaining control.
- Upside break of the falling channel on the price chart, coupled with a bullish break on the RSI would open up upside towards the former rising trend line currently seen around 131.40 [Aug 2 high].
- On the downside, a break below 128.48 [previous day’s low] would yield a sell-off to 1.2708 [channel floor].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.