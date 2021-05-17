Is EUR/CAD set to recover further?

EUR/CAD has been in a recovery mode since last Wednesday, when it hit support at 1.4582. At the time of writing, it looks to be approaching the peak of May 11th, at 1.4750, but we would like to see a clear break above that hurdle before we start examining a short-term bullish reversal, and thereby the case of further advances.
A break above that hurdle could quickly bring into play the 1.4785 zone, marked by the high of May 7th, the break of which could set the stage for extensions towards the 1.4840 hurdle, which provided resistance on May 3rd and 4th. If that barrier is not able to stop the bulls either, then we may experience advances towards the inside swing low of April 9th, at 1.4895.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded again from near its 50 line, while the MACD, already above its trigger line, has just poked its nose above its zero line. What’s more, there is positive divergence between both indicators and the price action. This suggests that the rate may have started picking up positive momentum which increases the chances for the latest recovery to continue for a while more.
Now, in case the bears end up stronger than the bulls, we may see a pullback back below the 1.4665 support, something that may open the path towards the low of last Wednesday, at 1.4582. However, in order to start examining whether the prior downtrend has resumed, we would like to see a clear dip below that obstacle. This would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may encourage declines towards the 1.4480 area, defined as a support by the low of January 29th, 2020.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.