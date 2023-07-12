Share:

EUR/USD is nudging above 1.10 in quiet conditions. US interest rates are a little softer, but key drivers of EUR/USD such as interest rate differentials and energy prices have barely budged. Reports suggest that hedge funds may be rotating away from the narrow rally in US equities towards better valuations in Europe. If so, the dollar could soften further.

USD: Let's see if this dollar softness can extend

The beginning of the week has seen a slight weakness in the dollar. Although there hasn't been much data, the influence of the Fed's interest rate situation versus the performance of foreign asset markets is working slightly against the dollar. On the Fed side, short-term US rates dropped by 10 basis points in the European afternoon yesterday, possibly in response to a consumer inflation expectations survey conducted by the New York Fed, which showed the lowest levels since April 2021 for one-year expectations. The market seemed to overlook the comments of three Fed speakers who all reiterated that the policy rate would likely need to be raised by 25 or 50 basis points this year.

Regarding the influence of foreign asset markets, there are some modest measures announced to support the Chinese property sector, which has led to speculation that broader support for the private sector will be introduced this summer. As a result, Asian equities are experiencing modest gains today.

However, an interesting story in today's Financial Times may partially explain the weak tone of the dollar. According to the report, hedge funds have significantly reduced their positions in US equities, reaching the lowest levels in a decade, and are now shifting their focus to undervalued European equities. While there are multiple factors that influence foreign exchange rates, one could argue that the dollar's underperformance, relative to interest rate differentials, might be partially attributed to this rotation. It's worth noting that unlike bond market flows, equity flows are typically unhedged in foreign exchange.

Returning to the present, the release of the NFIB small business optimism data for June presents the best opportunity for the dollar's decline to continue. If pricing intentions in this survey show a further decline, it would strengthen the belief that inflation is receding. However, the main event remains the release of June CPI, scheduled for today.

I don't anticipate significant movements in foreign exchange rates today, but it's possible that the DXY index could continue to drift toward the 101.50 region.

EUR: Looking at 1.1100

As mentioned earlier, the movement of equity flows may partially account for the gradual increase of EUR/USD, even though significant factors remain relatively stable. It is generally expected that EUR/USD is unlikely to surpass the 1.1100 level, given the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and the ongoing adjustment of risk assets to tighter global monetary policy conditions. While anticipating a breakout from the current range is potentially risky, if such a scenario were to occur this week, today's release of the US June CPI data would likely serve as the catalyst.

The economic calendar for the eurozone is relatively light today, with only the CPI for Spain at 5pm Sydney time. Additionally, we had a sole ECB speaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, yesterday, but his remarks didn’t impact the current market pricing, which anticipates two more 25 basis points ECB rate hikes by October.

Considering previous experiences, it is important to exercise caution and not become overly enthusiastic about a potential breakout from the range. However, there is a possibility that EUR/USD may drift closer to this year's highs near 1.1100.

GBP: Pay data can keep the Bank of England hawkish for longer

Supported by robust wage data for May, GBP/USD has climbed to its highest levels since April of the previous year. According to UK economist James Smith, the unexpected increase in UK wage growth can be partially attributed to revisions made retrospectively. However, this doesn't provide significant reassurance since the private sector, which is the Bank of England's primary focus, has also witnessed a substantial month-on-month rise in wages. It remains unclear whether this is partly due to the continued impact of the new National Living Wage, which saw a 10% increase in April. Nevertheless, these figures are not favourable from the perspective of the BoE, and they will likely reinforce the market's exceedingly aggressive expectations of a Bank Rate near 6.40% in early 2023.

In the prevailing environment of a weak dollar, it appears that GBP/USD is poised to continue its upward momentum towards the 1.30 level, while EUR/GBP could potentially revisit its lows near 0.8470.