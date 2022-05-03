Outlook: In the US, we get March factory orders, final durable goods and the JOLTS report, along with vehicle sales. It may be too early to expect anything juicy from Ford on the newest EV 150 truck, which we think will be a bellwether. Jolts will likely be a puzzler, again, because labor shortages are taken as driving wages higher and thus an inflation driver.

One down, two to go. Australia surprised with a hike ahead of an election, only days after Sweden did the same. Reuters tries to get some mileage out of “humble pie” at central banks, which is uncalled for. But Reuters also points out that all this hawkishness is driving inflation expectations down, in the form of the 10-year breakeven. It was 3.02% on April 21 and as of the close yesterday, it had dipped to 2.81%.

See the chart from FRED. The clear inference is that the market believes central banks will be able to tame inflation and approves of aggressive hiking. We value “confidence in institutions” as a strong factor in corralling risk aversion, right up there with actual data. Here’s the question: if it’s the supply chain driving inflation, what evidence do we have that it is abating? From yesterday’s ISM components, none. Bloomberg reports “… it’s taking an average 100 days to receive production materials, the longest in records dating back to 1987. For capital expenditures, the average commitment time rose to a whopping 173 days, matching the highest on record.”

In addition, “Some 34% of the ISM survey’s respondents who are hiring indicated difficulty filling vacancies, up from 28% a month earlier. Turnover rates remain elevated as well, illustrating severe tightness in the job market. The share of purchasing managers who said employment actually declined in April was the highest in seven months.”

So is confidence in the Fed and other central banks misplaced? Maybe, but there is another issue—hanging on to that confidence. El-Erian writes that the Fed and other CB’s have more to do. First is regaining control of the “policy narrative,” meaning the market doesn’t understand what the Fed is saying and the Fed “has failed to influence markets with clear and credible policy guardrails.”

Second, the Fed needs total clarity on contracting the balance sheet, precise amounts and dates. This is to avert a taper tantrum. “This is harder than it sounds. Having ballooned its balance sheet to $9 trillion, there is no historical playbook on how to manage a gradual and orderly reduction.”

Third, the policy is reactive and needs to be proactive. Data-dependency has been sloppily applied and didn’t work. For one thing, it focused on demand and ignored supply. And finally, the Fed needs to own up to its mistakes, as the ECB just did in a bulletin last week that nobody read. Why are the forecasting models so bad? This is one of our hobbyhorses, too.

One of the confusing niblets of news yesterday was the idea the market is pricing in 75 bp at the June meeting. Huh? Everyone is convinced the Fed will do 50 bp this week (for the first time since 2000), and maybe another 50 bp in June—now that’s front-loading! Maybe it’s a good idea that traders are expecting so much, preventing a freakout. But there is no guarantee that the balance sheet contraction story, also due this week, will be received calmly.

Oxford Economics writes that the Fed will likely cut holdings by $15 billion in May and $30 billion in June, with even $60 in July still a drop in the bucket. It’s when its keep doing it every month at the $60 million pace that the contraction becomes serious--$405 billion by year-end. Oxford Econ goes on--mortgage-backeds are going to even tamer, “starting with $10bn in May before ramping up to $20bn in June and then $35bn caps in July.”

By year-end, inflation will likely be 4% plus a bit, so if the Fed funds rate is 2.13% by year-end and then 2.63% by mid-2023, as Oxford expects, we may have tamed a few beasts but if bonds follow in lockstep, is there any real return?

Bloomberg conducts a “markets live” survey that shows a majority (75%) see the 10- year yield over 3.15% while 41% expect 3.4%. “More than half of the survey respondents expect five-year yields adjusted for inflation to turn positive by the end of June, implying a roughly 40-basis-point jump from Friday. To push the rate that high, that fast would require either a rapid move up in the nominal rate thanks to strong growth or lower inflation expectations. The five-year TIPS yield jumped 19 basis points today as the 10-year TIPS yield turned positive.”

This is a battle between portfolio managers and economists.

Oxford acknowledges that the market is pricing in more hikes than it expects on the grounds of supply chain stress not abating and labor shortages persisting. If those things do happen, “then the Fed is likely to tighten more than we anticipate in order to dampen inflationary pressures.” The Fed worries that persistent inflation creates an inflation mindset that leads to a wage price spiral. “In such a scenario, the recession odds would rise, particularly for 2023. Currently our recession model, based on the US yield curve, points to relatively low but rising odds of a recession in the next 12 months…”

That’s about as sane and reasonable as it gets. We continue to see a possible whipsaw in the dollar to the downside if the Fed lacks clarity in the QT department and perhaps some other disappointments.

Tidbit: Germany announced it is inviting India to G7 next month in the Bavarian Alps, “as part of efforts to woo New Delhi away from its longstanding alliance with Russia.” It’s also inviting S. Africa, Indonesian and Senegal.

This may be a good thing, because India is the largest democracy not to join in sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Other big countries on that list include Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (To see a list of countries and companies embracing sanctions.

On Sunday Fareed Zakaria pointed out that it’s not really democracies vs. autocracies—it is, or should be, those who accept the international rule that it is forbidden to encroach in any way on other countries’ borders. You’d think India might appreciate that in the context of its border with China.

