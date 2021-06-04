Is the world headed for a commodity supercycle? First of all, take a look at Baltic Dry Index (BDI) weekly chart below:

Since the global financial crisis in 2008, BDI has crashed from 11500 to 610 in 2009. Next, it has consolidated in a trading range between 600-2300 from 2012-2020. In April 2021, BDI had broken out of the resistance at 2300 and tested 3000 with a pullback still unfolding. Right now it is at 2600.

Should BDI commit above 2300, it is likely to go up to test 4300. This would be very bullish for all the dry bulk shipping stocks, which could signal strong demand in the commodities.

Copper, Steel, Aluminium, Corn, wheat have been on a sharp rising wave. Meanwhile, Gold has multi-years accumulation structures and recently just completed a double bottom pattern. Weak dollar has also propelled the strong up trend of these commodities.

Do watch out for the commodity theme.

