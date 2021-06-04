Is the world headed for a commodity supercycle? First of all, take a look at Baltic Dry Index (BDI) weekly chart below:
Since the global financial crisis in 2008, BDI has crashed from 11500 to 610 in 2009. Next, it has consolidated in a trading range between 600-2300 from 2012-2020. In April 2021, BDI had broken out of the resistance at 2300 and tested 3000 with a pullback still unfolding. Right now it is at 2600.
Should BDI commit above 2300, it is likely to go up to test 4300. This would be very bullish for all the dry bulk shipping stocks, which could signal strong demand in the commodities.
Copper, Steel, Aluminium, Corn, wheat have been on a sharp rising wave. Meanwhile, Gold has multi-years accumulation structures and recently just completed a double bottom pattern. Weak dollar has also propelled the strong up trend of these commodities.
Do watch out for the commodity theme.
At the meantime, watch the video below to find out how you can participate the commodity supercycle with these Gold miners stocks, ETF and even Gold futures below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s
EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.
GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000
GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000
GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.
Markets wary of a booming service sector ahead of US payrolls: It all comes down to the Fed
Traders were reluctant to take the excellent service sector report to the bank on Thursday, preferring to wait until Nonfarm Payrolls delivers its verdict on the US economy in May. Employment Index falls despite surging business activity.