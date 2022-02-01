While last week's geopolitical tensions have eased a bit, the OPEC+ members’ meeting knocks at the door. How will it affect crude inventories?
Crude oil prices paused this morning in the European trading session, the day after a new technical increase linked to the expiration of futures contracts. OPEC+ members, including Russia, are due to hold a meeting tomorrow in which speculative talks suggest that OPEC+ could announce a quicker increase in supply. On the other hand, US crude inventories should be scrutinized this week, with the first figure to be released later today by the American Petroleum Institute (API) at 2130 GMT/1530 Chicago Time.
Therefore, we could see a new rise in crude stockpiles of 2 million barrels. As a result, the oil market could be set to start a pullback down to previous support – $ 85.80 could represent a level that would attract more bulls, eventually.
Regarding OPEC+ output, Saudi Arabia could decide to add barrels on top of its quota, as the kingdom is one of the only members of the cartel able to ramp up production, if necessary.
On the US dollar side, the recent rally of the greenback has propelled the dollar index (DXY) towards higher levels, even though it has not had a huge impact on crude oil. The overall inverted/negative correlation between the USD and black gold could catch up now as we have a greenback sliding after less hawkish comments from the Fed than expected and a barrel located in overbought territory.
On the geopolitical scene, the slight ease of tensions from the past week – or, at least, the diminution of anxiety-inducing news in the mainstream media headlines – is characterized by decreasing.
WTI Crude Oil (CLH22) Futures (March contract, daily chart).
Brent Crude Oil (BRNJ22) Futures (April contract, daily chart).
RBOB Gasoline (RBH22) Futures (March contract, daily chart).
In summary, after such a rally in January 2022 on crude oil prices, we may start to see a weakening of the momentum, which could result in correcting oil prices, if such a scenario of supply and demand dynamics is followed on both sides (input rise/stockpiles accumulation) of the market.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases modestly after encouraging US data
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and now trades around 1.1240, following an upbeat US January ISM Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 57.6. American stocks hesitate but maintain the green, as Treasury yields pick up.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.