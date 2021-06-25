- Market Watch podcast (00:00).
- Sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:50).
- Biden agrees a slimmed-down infrastructure deal but can it pass? (2:24).
- A look at gold, T-notes, GBPUSD, & EURUSD charts (4:07).
- US banks pass US stress tests with capital 'well above' required levels (8:28).
- Global Delta variant update (11:03).
- US may rethink Iran approach if no deal in foreseeable future (13:53).
- Main calendar highlights today with focus on US Core PCE (15:17).
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is extending the recovery towards 1.1950. The US dollar ignores the retreat in the Treasury yields. US stimulus-led optimism fades ahead of the PCE inflation release. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid worsening market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3900, reversing the bounce as dovish BOE's surprise offsets the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound. US inflation data awaited.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.