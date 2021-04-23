Markets
The ECB yesterday as expected kept the parameters of monetary policy unchanged. Chair Lagarde confirmed the economic assessment from March. The short-term picture is still clouded by ongoing containment measures against the new corona wave, which possibly resulted in negative growth in Q1, but the accelerating roll-out of vaccinations suggests better times ahead. The ECB will continue PEPP purchases at a substantially higher pace this quarter compared to Q1. A re-evaluation whether this should continue will only take place when new forecasts are available at the June meeting. The debate on tapering the PEPP program is no topic yet. European yields and the euro trended cautiously higher in the run-up to the ECB decision/press conference but the move was (at least partially) reversed once the ECB press conference was finished. German yields closed the session up to 1 bp higher (10-y). Later, gyrations on US stock markets also affected US bond markets. US President Biden announcing a higher capital gain tax reversed gradual intraday comeback of US equities with major US indices closing about 1.0% lower. The equity correction also resulted in a bull flattening of the US yield curve with yields declining up to 3.25 bp (30-y).EUR/USDclosed marginally lower at 1.2015, mainly unwinding pre-ECB gains. The trade-weighted dollar DXY finished at 91.33 (open 91.11), but USD/JPY kept its gradual downtrend (close 107.97). Sterling was in correction modus. EUR/GBP again tested the 0.87 barrier, but an upside break failed.
Asian equity markets show a mixed picture after the WS correction yesterday with China outperforming and Japan underperforming. The dollar is modestly lower even as US yields show tentative signs of bottoming. USD/JPY is trading near 107.90. EUR/USD rebounds to 1.2025. The yuan is taking a breather after recent rally (USD/CNY 6.4960). Aside from USD softness, the Aussie dollar is supported by solid PMI data (AUD/USD 0.7735).
Today, the preliminary EMU and US PMI’s will be published. For the EMU PMI’s a slight loss of momentum is expected after the instruction of new corona containment measures in several countries end March/early April (EMU composite expected at 52.9 from 53.2). Recently, markets often looked through short-term gyrations in the as they mainly assessed the balances between vaccinations and virus contained measures. So, better vaccination prospects might prevail if the data avoid a huge negative surprise. US PMI’s are expected to signal a further solid expansion (61+). On the interest markets, the US 10-y yield is holding below the 1.58% previous support, but the downside momentum shows tentative signs of easing. The German 10-y yield is holding the ST -0.30% and -0.20% corridor. The -0.20%/-0.14% area remains strong resistance. After a protracted decline earlier this month, the dollar (DXY, EUR/USD) this week stabilized, but there is no sign of a sustained rebound yet. For EUR/USD, first topside resistance comes in at 1.2080/90. A break blow 1.1990/43 remains necessary to call off recent upward EUR/USD bias. Sterling also fell prey to profit taking this week, but EUR/GBP still failed to regain the 0.8731 level necessary to improve the EUR/GBP technical picture. UK March retail sales this morning beat the consensus by a big margin (headline sales 5.4% M/M and 7.2% Y/Y, versus 1.5% and 3.5% expected). UK PMI’s are due later today.
News Headlines
US President Biden is preparing a series of tax increases on the more wealthy Americans to fund what the so-called American Families Plan. It is Biden’s third proposed economic package, after the $1.9tn stimulus deal in March and the still-discussed $2tn infrastructure bill. Among the floated tax raises are an increase in the top income tax rate from 37% to 39.6%. The Biden administration also looks to equalize the capital gains tax rate to the one on ordinary income and considers to increase payrolls taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
Russia said it will begin withdrawing thousands of troops from areas near the Ukrainian border starting today. The country has amassed as many as 100 000 troops as well as military equipment in recent weeks in a move that soared tensions with Ukraine and its Western allies. Fearing sanctions, the Russian ruble, sovereign bonds and CDS came under fierce selling pressure but reversed course after Russia’s announcement. USD/RUB fell from 76.58 to 75.42.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.2050 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD holds the higher ground near 1.2050 amid mixed German PMIs. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt to recapture 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3900 amid upbeat UK Retail Sales, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat UK Retail Sales. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK PMIs.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.