A fresh round of COVID restrictions have been imposed in China, and the offshore Yuan is at its lowest levels since trading began in 2010. But it seems we’re getting back to a place where bad news is good news for markets.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3 and helped the shared currency show some resilience ahead of US data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.1300, UK politics, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains around 1.1300 amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed mood. Investors remain hopeful that the new UK PM Rishi Sunak will bring stability to the financial markets. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold seesaws around $1,650 even as DXY pares recent losses
Gold price stays defensive after reversing from 21-DMA. DXY picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses amid mixed concerns. XAU/USD may remain sidelined ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence, Q3 GDP.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.