Is AUD/CHF preparing to complete an “inverted head and shoulders”?

AUD/CHF traded higher yesterday, confirming the break above the downside resistance line taken from the high of March 18th. What’s more, it looks to be forming an inverted Head and Shoulders formation, which is not completed yet. With that in mind, despite the break above the upside line, we prefer to wait for the completion of the reversal pattern before we start examining a potential positive reversal.
A clear break above 0.6865 may confirm the break above the pattern’s neckline and thereby, a trend reversal. This could initially pave the way towards the 0.6973 zone, which provided resistance between May 25th and July 6th, the break of which could target the peak of May 18th, at around 0.7030. If the bulls are not willing to stop there either, we could see them targeting the high of May 10th, at 0.7100.
Shifting attention to our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI lies above its 50 line, but it has just ticked down, while the MACD remains above both its zero and trigger lines, still pointing up. Both indicators detect positive momentum, but the fact that the RSI ticked down adds credence to our view of waiting for the completion of the inverted head and shoulders.
On the downside, a dip back below 0.6660, marked by the low of September 21st, may signal the resumption of the latest downtrend and could pave the way towards the low of August 20th, near 0.6515. Another break, below 0.6515, could see scope for more declines, perhaps towards the 0.6400 territory, marked by the low of October 29th, 2020.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.