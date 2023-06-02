On The Trading Floor this week Piers and I discuss three hot topics:
1) Now a US debt ceiling deal has been struck what next for financial markets?
2) Stocks are still going up, mainly led by big tech but market commentators keep talking about a narrow market, so what exactly does that mean?
3) Apple's next big product The Reality Pro headset is expected to be announced at Apple's developer conference on Monday 5th June. Smash hit or too late to the party?!
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
