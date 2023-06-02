Share:

On The Trading Floor this week Piers and I discuss three hot topics:

1) Now a US debt ceiling deal has been struck what next for financial markets?

2) Stocks are still going up, mainly led by big tech but market commentators keep talking about a narrow market, so what exactly does that mean?

3) Apple's next big product The Reality Pro headset is expected to be announced at Apple's developer conference on Monday 5th June. Smash hit or too late to the party?!