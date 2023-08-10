Share:

Outlook: It’s all US CPI today. We have headline and core, monthly and year-over-year, and don’t forget sticky. You can get a forecast of what the Fed will do from any of these. The financial press likes the idea of core monthly at 0.2%, down from 0.4%, regardless of the y/y at the same 4.8%.

Note that the influential Bloomberg chief economist says “July’s CPI report will show a wave of disinflation hitting the US economy.’’ That’s on the m/m number. Still, the headline year-over-year is expected higher at 3.3% from 3.0%.

And you can find a slew of analyses from places like the Cleveland, Dallas and Atlanta Feds showing inflation is beat. In July, the Atlanta Fed sticky price index was already at 2.9%. See the chart. Just about everybody on the planet thinks inflation has fallen enough that the Fed will refrain from any more rate hikes.

All the “alternate” CPI’s, including the monthly and the various adjusted versions, show falling inflation. This is dollar-negative but note that generally speaking, it’s the y/y that counts and that’s expected higher at 3.3% from 3.0%. Full stop.

That year-over-year data point might suffice to halt the downward dollar correction, which has already lost considerable momentum.

The Last Tiresome INFLATION Tidbit: CPI today is going to be a big deal and how the markets perceive the data as altering the Fed’s stances--but lurking off on the side is an entirely different issue—modelling. As the weather wonks have discovered, a tiny change in initial data can have a horrible effect on the projected outcome. And as every sane economist knows, which assumptions you use make ALL the difference in the outcome.

We complain about economic modelling assumptions all the time. A favorite is the idea that the ever-elusive “equilibrium.” This includes such fancies as the neutral/”natural” interest rate that neither promotes nor inhibits inflation, and the “potential” GDP from which the current economy is always divergent. Now we have a paper from the NY Fed that compares short-run models of the natural rate (aka r*) vs. long-run, post-pandemic models.

As we have reported before, the NY Fed’s short-term models come up with the near-term inflation-driven natural rate at about 2.5% by year-end. But several different versions of the long-run model, replete with the usual obnoxious acronyms, come up with something else—the farther-looking inflation-driven natural rate at around 1%. This supposedly leaves out secular variations like the business cycle along the way. See the chart and forget about the title—the blue shaded area and lines depict the short-term “term structure” of inflation-driven interest rates. The brown lines are from two different models (including Brookings) that didn’t deflate so much in the 2010’s but are still coming in now at about 1%.

If you were contemplating a career in economics, this paper alone would be enough to scare you off. This kind of thing almost scared us off long ago. But even applied financial economists must defer occasionally to the wonky modelers because important decision-makers like the Fed do see and heed them. And here is the question of the day, week and probably the rest of the year: the modelers see inflation-driven rates far lower than market rates today. Fed funds is 5.25-5.50% when it really “should” be far lower, or can reasonably be expected to fall and by a lot.

But models are fictions. Try as the modelers might, economies are just as complicated as the weather and there are seventy-eleven factors not included. In the economics case, we can name several right off the bat, including demographic change (the Baby Boomer retirement and re-employment phenomenon). Add technology—the sheer speed of inflation flow that has gone so far as to try to steal short-wave from the hobbyists. Don’t laugh—one of the primary problems in the 1929 crash was the tape couldn’t keep up, feeding panic. Then there’s the environmental crisis—weird new catastrophes just bout every week, plus global warming. Funny how global warning deniers and those who hate the government for over-regulation are the first to demand government money for their own weather catastrophe, including those well foreseen and remediable in advance.

Then there is sentiment. The financial markets and the public alike became scared pantless about the persistence of inflation and seek relief. We agree that a fair amount of stickiness remains. Some analysts went overboard saying inflation was actually far worse than reported. Others went the other way to show inflation was unduly driven higher by special things, including the notorious used car segment. As we noted yesterday, various adjustments to today’s CPI, especially that housing component, are almost surely going to show inflation is far under the reported number. That’s likely to drive sentiment to the idea that inflation is over and the Fed ought to quit and PDQ. This paper from the NY Fed might be cited as some kind of evidence.

Bottom line: CPI has the power to drive rate expectations and thus the dollar in the near term. If the top number comes in at 3.3% (Reuters) from 3.0% last time, the probability of the Sept pause goes down and the probability of the Nov hike goes up. This would be reinforced by core coming in at 4.8%, meaning no change from the month before.

We will get immediately flooded with yet more analysis about why inflation is actually so much lower, but we have been seeing that for months and it seems not to influence the Fed one bit. So while we can see the argument for the Sept pause (65% probability), we also see the reason for the Fed to do another hike in November (75% probability). Longer run, this may mean the Fed will indeed overshoot, but the public, the markets and the Fed are not convinced. Yet.

Forecast: The dollar may well recover from the corrective down move on the release of CPI showing a higher year-over-year and the same highish 4.8% as the month before in the core CPI. On the surface, this looks like no progress at all and nobody ever went broke considering the financial markets to be superficial. The shock could well propel the dollar higher than anyone now foresees.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

