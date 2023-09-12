Share:

Gold (XAUUSD) is held in a range from resistance at 1928/30 down to minor support at 1918/16.

Trading my levels has worked perfectly for a few days & we can continue to trade these levels while I wait for a breakout. Shorts at 1928/30 need stops above 1934.

We are in a 4 month bear trend so a break below below 1913 is possible targeting 1904/02.

Silver (XAGUSD) is trading at the lower end of the 5 month sideways channel from 2240/20 up to 2450/70.

In the very short term we are holding a range from 2290/80 up to minor resistance at 2325/35. I will wait for a breakout.

WTI Crude October forming a bull flag, with prices consolidating recent gains but no sell signal despite overbought conditions.

The lower trend line is at 8650/30 today. A break below 8600 targets 8520/8480 which is likely to see a low for the day if tested.

If we continue lower however look for a buying opportunity at strong support at 8320/8280. Longs need stops below 8230.

Targets: 8400, 8480.

Upper trend line resistance at 8790/8810. A break above 8825 should be a buy signal targeting 8880, 8835 & perhaps as far as 8970/90.