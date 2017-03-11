Non-Farm Payrolls: Is 261K really disappointing?

The US non-farm payrolls report saw a total number of new jobs rising 261K, falling short of 310K expected by the market. The real downer for the US Dollar was the combination of lower than expected headline number with deceleration of average hourly earnings to 0.0% m/m and 2.4% y/y compared to 0.5% m/m and 2.8% y/y in September.

The combination of the two key elements of the US labor market report overweighted the fact that the unemployment rate dropped further to 4.1%.

Looking at the number of new jobs added in the US from longer-term perspective is providing a bit more positive picture of the US economy and definitely confirming the path of rate hikes for Fed, indicating soft US Dollar in post NFP environment will be a temporary picture.

Here are the reasons:

• The number of jobs originally reported as falling by 33K in September was revised upwards to +18K. And that’s because of hurricanes striking the shores of the US. Total net revisions upward reached 90K supporting the case for a December rate hike.

• October’s 261K is the highest number since June 2016.

• The unemployment rate at 4.1% is the lowest since December 2000.

• The underemployment dropped 0.4% and it is now just 7.9% underlying the strength of the US labor market and its potential to generate the upward pressure on wages going onwards from here.

