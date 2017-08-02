Ireland and US tap market

Rates

Potential break key levels could change outlook

Yesterday, global core bonds extended gains in a strange session devoid of eco data and central bank comments. Tensions on EMU bond markets relaxed with substantial spread narrowing across the board. Curves bull flattened. Steepeners ahead of this week’s heavy supply might have felt squeezed and threw in the towel. Oil prices rebounded from Tuesday’s weakness, but closed unchanged. EMU bond supply was heavy and afternoon losses on European stock markets were erased by the bell, while also US equities closed nearly flat. All those market movements don’t rhyme with the strong rally and bull flattening of the curves. US Treasuries even took a weak 10-yr Note auction easily into stride. The Bund rally should still be linked to Monday’s technical break above 162.49/62 resistance which improved the technical picture. The US Note future tested key resistance around 125-09/16, but we don’t consider it yet as a confirmed break. In 10-yr US yield terms ( now 2.33%), a potential double top formation with neckline 2.30/28% looms and a break would be really of utmost importance and make us downgrade our outlook to neutral from bullish. A similar support level for the 30-yr yield (now 2.97%) stands at 2.90% and for the 5-year yield (1.81%) at 1.79%.

In a daily perspective, the German yield curve bull flattened with yields 1.1 bp (2-yr) to 6.7 bps (30-yr) lower. Changes on the US yield curve varied between -2.4 bps (2-yr) and -7 bps (10-yr). On intra-EMU bond markets, yield spreads narrowed sharply, erasing large part of Monday’s widening. 10-yr spreads narrowed by 2 (Spain) to 7 bps (Portugal/Italy, while France (-5 bps) and Belgium (-8 bps) did well too.

Calendar remains thin

The only ecoonomic release worth looking at are the US initial claims. They are expected to be slightly up in the most recent week to 249K from 246K in the previous week. St. Louis Fed Bullard and Chicago Fed Evans speak. The latter has recently spoken and thus should bring no new info. The Bank of Italy’s monthly report on money and banks might get some attention too, given the problems in the banking sector. Regarding supply, Ireland and the US tap the market (see below). Regarding the French elections, Fillon’s mea culpa hasn’t prevented a further slide in the most recent polls, but Macron didn’t profit yet. If the two left candidates make an understanding and their voters follow, a second round Le Pen versus Mélenchon or Hamon is no longer science fiction.

Ireland and US tap market

The Irish debt agency taps the on the run 5yr IGB (0.8% Mar2022) and 10-yr IGB (1% May2026) for a combined €1-1.5B. The bond traded volatile the past days, but around similar ASW spread levels as last week. The May2026 IGB is a tad expensive on the Irish curve. Nevertheless, we expect good demand at today’s auction.

The US Treasury continued its mid-month refinancing operation with a weak $23B 10-yr Note auction. The auction stopped with a large tail and a small bid cover. Bidding details couldn’t convince neither with light dealer and direct bids. Today, the Treasury ends its operation with a $15B 30-yr Bond auction. Currently, the WI trades around 2.97%.

Key technical levels under test

Overnight, Asian stock markets eke out some gains with Japan underperforming. The US Note future (downward bias) and Brent crude (small gains) suggest that we might get a softer opening for the Bund.

Today’s eco calendar remains thin and irrelevant for trading with only US weekly jobless claims, supply and speeches by Fed governors Bullard (arch-dove) and Evans (dovish, but aligns with scenario of 3 rate hikes). Sentiment will thus remain sentiment- and technically-driven. Monday’s spread widening (concerns about Greece/France/Italy) caused a global safe haven bid. Moves petered out on all markets, apart from core bond markets. Will that still be the case today?

The short term technical picture of the Bund improved after the break above 162.49/62, with next resistance approaching 164.90. The US Note future tested key 125-09/16 resistance area, but a break didn’t occur as investors seemingly weren’t willing to pick up US Treasuries in yesterday’s auction at those levels. Nevertheless, the test coincides with the US 10-yr yield testing the neckline of a double top formation (2.3%) which, if broken, changes the technical picture to neutral.

Longer term, we hold our negative views on both German Bund and US Note future on the back of accelerating growth and inflation. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed’s 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes) while European investors might face another “recalibration” of the ECB’s APP-programme in H2 2017.

