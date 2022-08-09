US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 105.895.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 89.67.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 13 ticks and trading at 142.05.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 17 ticks Higher and trading at 4146.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1807.40. Gold is 22 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London and Spanish Ibex exchanges which are Higher.

Possible thallenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Not Major.

Prelim Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/08/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Crude were trading Lower Monday morning. The markets had other ideas as the Dow traded Higher by 29 points, but the other indices traded Lower. All in all, it was a Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

No I don't mean the Irish Republican Army or an Individual Retirement Account. IRA in this context means Inflation Reduction Act and was just passed by the Senate over the weekend. The bill contains a potpourri of goodies for the American people. Incentives for solar, ability for Medicare to negotiate some drug prices and the ability to lower the deficit by billions. This was touted by the Senate as being the greatest thing for the American people in decades. Personally, I think this was overblown and oversold. I would have thought that BBB (Build Back Better) was more credible, but Dino Senator Manchin had other ideas. Apparently, BBB would have put a dent in his coal brokerage business so no can do. Unfortunately, the markets put too much stock in the Senate passing this act. It still has to go to the House for their vote, so time will see how it all works out.