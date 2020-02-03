Iowa Caucuses Preview: Dollar may rise with Joe Biden, fall with Bernie Sanders

- The first Democratic primaries are held in Iowa, potentially setting the tone for the race.
- Markets prefer Biden or Buttigieg who are considered moderates.
- Investors fear left-leaning Sanders and Warren.
- The dollar-bond yields correlation is straightforward.
Win through the center or rally the base? That is the question that many Democrats are asking themselves as they vote for their nominee to challenge President Donald Trump. The first of these races are held in the Mid-Western state of Iowa, and the two frontrunners present stark choices.
Joe Biden, former Vice President, is seen as the voice of moderation, aiming to win soft Republican voters, or aiming for the center. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Band Indiana, is similarly minded and so is Senator Amy Klobuchar.
On the other side of the fence, Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, is advocating leftist policies and so is Elisabeth Warren, his colleague from Massachusetts.
Additional candidates have little chances and may stand down after the Iowa race or perhaps after the following one in New Hampshire.
Potential market reaction
Recent polls put Biden and Sanders head to head. If Biden wins, his prospects of becoming the Democratic nominee will rise, and investors will cheer it. The same applies if Buttigieg and Klobuchar beat low expectations. In this case, investors may move into stocks and away from bonds, pushing yields higher.
The recent reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has been showing that when US yields rise, the dollar follows.
Sanders is expected to win New Hampshire, the state bordering his own. If he wins Iowa as well, markets may move out of equities and into bonds, pushing yields lower. Also here, significant gains for Warren – who led the polls at some point during the campaign – may also weigh on markets. The same logic applies here, and the dollar may lose ground.
It is essential to note that this is only the first competition in a long race that lasts through June. Moreover, coronavirus news is gripping the headlines, so the impact could be muted. However, the winner in Iowa has good chances of becoming the nominee, so markets may respond.
