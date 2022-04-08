Key highlights

The Reserve Bank of India cut growth forecasts and sharply hiked its inflation projections, citing fears that the war in Ukraine could derail the country's nascent recovery.

An advisory panel to Japanese FM Suzuki warned of a risk of a spike in interest payments on public debt and urged efforts to ensure sound fiscal policy to guard against the possibility of higher bond yields.

The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair ended lower after the MPC policy maintained the status quo on policy and stance, adding that its focus will be on the withdrawal of the Accommodative stance. Further, the policy corridor width was restored to the pre-COVID level of 50 bps while activating the Standing Deposit Facility at 3.75%, which would act as the floor for the corridor. The RBI policy seemed hawkish given the normalization of the policy corridor to pre-COVID levels. The apex bank today raised inflation projections for FY23 to 5.7% from 4.5%, while downgrading real GDP estimates to 7.2% vs 7.8% earlier, given the persistently elevated prices of oil and other commodities. However, the fall of the USDINR pair was limited due to the strong dollar index. The U.S. dollar index strengthened to 100 for the first time its best level since May 2020, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Global currency updates

The euro traded lower against the US dollar tracking the strong American currency on the hawkish stance of the Fed. The dollar strengthens further on expectations of escalation in the Ukraine crisis after Russia ceases to be a member of the UN Human Rights Council, weighing on the shared currency. The hawkish ECB minutes of March's monetary policy meeting have failed to cushion the Euro. Most of the ECB policymakers have favored immediate action through monetary policy to corner the galloping inflation.

The GBPUSD pair was down after the release of hawkish FOMC minutes and elevating support for the neutral rates by the Federal Reserve policymakers on completion of the stated objective of helicopter money and ultra-loose monetary policy. The pair remains at risk of further US dollar strength as Fed may achieve the target of the neutral rate by the first quarter of 2023.

Bond market

Indian bond yields jumped to near three-year highs after the central bank hinted at gradually moving away from its ultra-loose monetary policy to counter inflation. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 20 basis points higher to close the day at 7.12% as against the previous close of 6.91%. The weighted average overnight money market rate closed 2 basis points higher at 3.36%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note with the Nifty around 17,700. The broader markets were trading in green and rose higher than the frontline indices. Majorly all the sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG and metal indices up by 2%. The Sensex closed the day 0.70% higher at 59447 while the Nifty 50 added 0.82% to settle at 17784.

Evening sunshine

"The focus to be on the US Wholesale Inventories data."

European markets advanced to end a volatile trading week as investors assessed the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans and news from Ukraine. U.S. stock futures ticked up and government bonds extended their selloff as investors assessed the latest signals about Federal Reserve policy and the war in Ukraine. Investors worldwide are also keeping an eye on the fallout from China’s tight Covid-19 controls as it battles another surge in cases, potentially further disrupting global supply chains.