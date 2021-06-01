The country has largely been divided into two camps. The first camp is full of people who just don’t pay too much attention. They have unshakable faith in Wall Street and government institutions.
The typical investor buys stocks for the long haul. It might be because financial advisors are just as unquestioning, knowing they are rarely criticized for following the herd.
Sadly, mainstream advisors still snicker whenever a client brings up gold – even though the naysayers have been wrong about gold for 20 years.
The Bureau of Labor statistics reports that inflation is running over 4%, but the Federal Reserve says not to worry because it’s “transitory.” The mainstream advisor looks at the contradictory data points and shrugs.
However, most Americans are at least peripherally aware of what is happening with prices for commodities such as lumber. The S&P’s GSCI index of commodity prices (see below) is up more than 70% since the bottom in April of last year.
The chart above doesn’t jibe at all with the Bureau of Labor statistics inflation reporting. BLS bureaucrats tell us inflation has moved from 2% to 4%. But financial advisors are still recommending a “diversified portfolio which includes cash, equities, and bonds” – so that is exactly how their clients are invested.
Unfortunately, many of the people in the first camp will not pay heed to the real situation until it is too late.
During the past year, however, a good number of folks migrated from the first camp to the second camp where people ask all kinds of hard questions about Wall Street and government.
They understand they have been lied to by the corporate media and the people in charge. They see good reason to question whether some elections are fair and honest. They no longer just assume “experts” like Dr. Anthony Fauci have their best interests at heart.
The people here pay attention to conspiracy facts regarding wholesale fraud and corruption. They have begun positioning their investments accordingly.
The wave of buyers entering the physical bullion markets over the past year may have been the largest since the 1970s.
Silver and gold premiums spiked and inventory shortages have been a real problem, but most people who wanted coins, rounds, or bars in recent months were at least able to get them.
The U.S. Mint recently issued a statement reporting that a “global silver shortage has driven demand for many of our bullion and numismatic products to record heights.”
Mint officials seem to not understand that demand (combined with a failure of supply chains) drives shortages rather than the other way around – although scarcity can certainly stimulate additional buying at the margins.
It is better to be early than to be late when buying tangible assets. If confidence suddenly evaporates and the migration of people between the first and second camp becomes a stampede, investors will definitely have trouble swapping securities for tangible assets.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
