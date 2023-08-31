Markets
Despite softer tier two Jobs data this week, US stocks slipped as investors thought twice ahead of the tricky to-predict Non-Farm Payroll Report.
Still, investors are navigating a consensus formed around a 'higher-for-longer' US interest rate regime, choppy retailer earnings and a faltering post-pandemic rebound in China.
Not precisely what market dreams are made of, but like tasty Texas BBQ ribs, low and slow is what works for investors, as in lower inflation and slower growth, which may even hasten sooner than expected Fed rate cuts.
Still, there was a bit of a pushback on this week's slower growth narrative; according to the Commerce Department's report on Thursday, household spending exhibited a robust increase of 0.8% in July compared to the previous month, marking the most rapid growth since January. Indeed, never underestimate the ability of the US consumer to dig deep into their pockets.
Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key gauge of inflation favoured by the Federal Reserve, demonstrated a 0.2% rise in July, aligning with the growth rate observed in June. And this should be pop-corking news for markets, that is, if US consumers ever cool their heels.
Addressing this data in a speech on the same day, Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, highlighted that these figures provide substantial backing for the argument in favour of an extended period of interest rate stability.
Still, many will argue that this week's Non-Farm Payroll reports are the most critical brick in this wall.
Throughout this week, the markets have revelled in a phase of subdued economic activity, marked by reduced inflation expectations and decelerated data on US job growth, notably in indicators like JOLTS and ADP. Here, a gradual easing of tight labour markets bodes well for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and, thus, for investor hopes of a soft landing. Despite these developments, it's important to note that this dataset lacks the definitiveness required to signal any shifts in the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. A more pronounced pivot could only be discerned if a substantial decline in August's NFP job data or a notable unemployment rate upswing happens. Such an occurrence would challenge the prevailing notion that the Federal Reserve is poised to maintain its hawkish stance for an extended duration, as previously projected based on robust employment indicators.
If low and slow holds up, that should bring a smile to the Fed policymakers and a good sign for markets.
A look back at the August tape
In August, there was a notable moment when the S&P 500 index experienced a nearly 5% decline for the month, coinciding with 10-year US Treasury yields reaching 4.34%—a level last seen prior to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis, marking a period that led to a decade of exceptionally low inflation and interest rates. As the economy displayed indications of a gentle economic deceleration, coupled with the possibility that the Federal Reserve had already executed its final rate increase for the current cycle, investor focus during August shifted from concerns about a potential US recession to contemplating whether the economy would sustain its growth trajectory, thereby potentially leaving inflation at a level that discourages the Fed from considering rate reductions in the near term.
However, as frequently happens in the realm of markets and anticipations, a few data points have the power to challenge the prevailing consensus. This week, a couple of these data points emerged from the JOLTS report and a Consumer Sentiment Survey carried out by the Conference Board (as discussed in Tuesday's note). Consumer sentiment experienced a sharp drop, and the number of job openings retraced towards levels similar to those seen before the pandemic. A comprehensive PCE inflation report was released today, indicating an acceleration in the year-on-year core rate to 4.24%, up from 4.09% the previous month. However, this was mostly in line with expectations.
Historically, a combination of growth deceleration and sustained inflation has raised concerns of 'stagflation' and prompted portfolio risk reduction. Remarkably, this week, this very combination led to a decline in interest rates (with 10-year yields decreasing by approximately 15 basis points to 4.09%, almost returning to their starting point for the month) and a surge in stock values. This occurrence underscores, yet again, how the US stock market has become increasingly concentrated in stocks whose valuations, if not their underlying fundamentals, stand to benefit from lower interest rates. Notably, stocks within the FANGMAT group (META, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, and TSLA) recorded gains ranging from 2% to 8% over the week, with an average return of almost 5%. Over the course of the month, GOOGL, NVDA, and AMZN have posted substantial gains, showcasing the intricate dynamics at play.
