Stock markets are making decent gains on Tuesday, bouncing back quickly from the disappointment late Monday as Fed Chair Powell turned the hawkish dial up a notch.
It didn't take long for investors to get over the latest disappointment as they prepared for interest rates rising to around 2% by the end of the year. That's an incredible aggressive tightening cycle and would mean at least one 50 basis point hike at a meeting, something we haven't seen in more than 20 years.
Despite recession talk rearing its ugly head as people question whether the economy can withstand such a rapid tightening, it's clear that investors are not being deterred. You start to wonder what exactly will put investors off at this stage as the yield curve is very close to inverting - a recession signal - and the central bank backstop is being withdrawn.
It's not like the situation in Ukraine is improving, even if negotiations are continuing with Russia. Perhaps there's a belief that the invasion is now priced into the markets along with high commodity prices. But that ignores the prospect of further escalations and commodity prices rising further.
Of course, there's no simple answer to all of this. But the fact that equity markets have recovered as much as they have is no doubt interesting. Is it complacency? A result of the buy-the-dip habit that's proven so rewarding over the years? Or is there something more fundamental? Powell certainly seems to believe the economy can withstand such a sharp increase in interest rates. Maybe investors share his optimism.
Oil slightly pares gains after Monday's surge
A 7% surge in oil prices on Monday was always going to be difficult to sustain and today's modest declines are a reflection of that. Whether fueled by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian imports, Chinese lockdowns being less economically restrictive, or the dimming prospects for substantial Saudi output increases; it seems oil traders aren't willing to give up the gains that easy.
It's going to be tough for the EU to agree on a ban that isn't phased in over time as they're simply too reliant on Russian oil. In years gone by, maybe. But supplies are too tight and it will take time to source alternative producers. Still, it's the fact that they're tight and Russian exports are slipping as a result of sanctions, combined with a lack of willingness to alleviate those pressures by those that can that makes these prices sustainable for now.
Gold should remain well support
We're continuing to see consolidation in gold in what has been choppy trading conditions over the last week. The yellow metal remains in demand in the current environment but the recovery in risk appetite has softened its appeal.
That said, inflation remains sky-high and the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Commodity prices have pulled back but remain extremely elevated and the risks still appear tilted to the upside. Gold is unlikely to fall out of favour but it could continue to consolidate around $1,900 as traders protect against the risks that lie ahead.
Bitcoin boosted alongside risk assets
Buoyed by the rebound in risk appetite on Tuesday, bitcoin has jumped more than 3% and, importantly, broken above $42,000 which will put the focus back on $45,500 where it has repeatedly run into resistance. Whether it can break beyond that may well depend on how well risk appetite holds up.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
