GBP/USD climbs toward 1.2800 on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.2800 with the initial reaction to the UK inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.7% on a yearly basis in May, matching April's increase and surpassing the market expectation of 8.4%.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900, follows footprints of sideways USD Index
The EUR/USD pair is demonstrating a non-directional performance above the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index, which is expected to provide action after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.