Stock markets are having a tough time on Tuesday, with Europe seeing losses around 2% and the US not far behind as investors turn more risk-averse.

There's been so much to take in over the course of the last week, starting with Evergrande's "Lehman" comparisons, to all being well again and now, investors seemingly becoming increasingly concerned about what lies ahead. Little has actually changed in that time but attitudes may well have.

Last week, the message from central banks was that inflation is (mostly) transitory and the need for emergency era stimulus is almost behind us. The recovery is slowing but the expectation is that it will bounce back, as will price pressures. While that message doesn't appear to have shifted this week, investors don't appear as comfortable.

Perhaps the case for buying the dips is diminishing in a world where central banks are planning to pare back stimulus due to higher inflation rather than economic strength. Or maybe a winter of discontent is becoming more of a worrying reality as energy shortages trigger massive price increases.

Or is the ever-expanding list of risk factors finally starting to weigh on sentiment and investors are as uncertain as central banks seem to be about what the next 12 months holds? Whatever is happening this week in markets, it doesn't look like abating any time soon.

Oil sees some profit taking

Oil prices are in negative territory on the day after jumping once again earlier in the session. It's been a volatile day in the markets and crude appears to have been dragged down by the increasing risk aversion we're seeing. The outlook remains bullish for oil prices under the circumstances but perhaps we're seeing some profit-taking today.

Brent crude pulled back after coming just shy of $80 a barrel, which suggests we may have seen some profit-taking kicking in. It's been a strong week for oil prices and this was always going to be a big obstacle after such a large move. With the dollar strengthening as risk aversion kicks in, it will be interesting to see whether oil remains under some pressure in the near term.

Gold struggling to find support

Gold is coming under a little pressure on Tuesday, as the dollar continues to climb in risk-averse trade. The yellow metal broke below $1,740 support and fell back towards $1,725 before finding some support. The outlook isn't looking good for gold, with the next support coming around $1,700 but $1,680 below being the big test.

With central banks seemingly determined to pare back emergency stimulus and markets turning risk-averse, the bullish case for gold is looking increasingly difficult. Of course, should policymakers take a step back, that may change but for now, the outlook for the yellow metal isn't too bright.

Bitcoin continues to look vulnerable

Bitcoin is heading lower once more after it again failed to generate enough upside momentum to break out of its recent range. The cryptocurrency has appeared to be edging towards a correction for some time but has shown incredible resilience. With it once again heading back towards $40,000, a steeper correction may be on the cards if a significant break of this level follows.