Despite the lack of substantive economic stimulus out of China, investors seem to be happy enough for now with at least some additional measures implemented to stabilize markets.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays supported above 1.0800 ahead of mid-tier US data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while defending the previous day’s U-turn amid the ongoing correction in the US Dollar, as traders position for the mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2625 on softer USD, remains below 100-day SMA support breakpoint
GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second successive day and draws support from a softer USD. A further pullback in the US bond yields and a positive risk tone undermine the safe-haven buck. Bets for more Fed rate hikes should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited Premium
Gold is looking to build on the ongoing upswing early Tuesday, having broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside on the first trading day of the week. The extended correction in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is helping XAU/USD price move north.
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.