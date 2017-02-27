Investors shrug off concerns ahead of Trump speech

There’s a positive tone across European equity markets this morning. Investors appear to be shrugging off the concerns which overhung the markets at the end of last week and looking to increase their exposure to risk. Mainly this is down to a late recovery on Wall Street on Friday which saw the Dow rally off a triple point loss to end the session higher, posting its longest winning streak in 25 years.

Crude oil appears ready to make a decisive break above resistance which has held since early December. The front month WTI contract is pushing further above $54 while Brent is once again making another assault on $57. This is helping to offset some nervousness ahead of Donald Trump’s key speech to Congress tomorrow. There’s a lot riding on this. Many investors are hoping that President Trump will finally reveal his plans for tax reform and infrastructure spending. However, last week Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave an interview in which he appeared to warn the markets not to expect too much too soon. While he said that tax reform was the cornerstone at the base of this administration’s pro-growth agenda, it could all take time to implement. Nevertheless, for now the feeling seems to be that Trump is good for business and that any stock market pull-back, however minor, should be treated as nothing more than a fresh buying opportunity. Consequently, there’s plenty of scope for disappointment.