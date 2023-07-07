Investors risk averse ahead of the US jobs report after worrying ADP number

Share:

It's been a shocking week for European equity markets, on course to shed almost 5% and it could get worse if the US jobs report reflects what we saw yesterday from ADP.

You wouldn't always guess it when looking at the performance of stocks but there is mounting anxiety about the resilience of the economy and what that will mean for interest rates going into the end of this year and 2024.

Investors always seem to find a way to look on the bright side which may explain the disconnect between economic fears on the back of rapidly rising interest rates and the performance of indices. And that may be rewarded if central banks can achieve the soft landing they're hoping for but with every piece of resilient data and additional rate hike, that's looking harder and harder. And you can see it reflected in their language more and more.

That's not to say investors have suddenly turned bearish on the basis of this week, although it has been quite a sharp sell-off, but we may have reached a point in which they are questioning whether markets are no longer reflecting reality.

The ADP report doesn't always attract that much attention, in fact for years it's been borderline disregarded, but it's impossible to ignore yesterday's release. It smashed expectations and once again indicated we may be looking at another consensus-beating NFP number. Further signs that the labor market is red-hot and resilient.

Oil continues higher despite setbacks this week

Could we finally be about to see a breakout in oil prices after two months of consolidation? The rally over the last week or so from the range lows has been quite strong and backed by momentum - as well as fresh cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia - and despite being pushed back from the recent highs over the last couple of days, it's continued to drive higher in a way that could see the upper boundary buckle.

Yesterday's ADP number appeared to wipe out any momentum that had built up but a rally late in the day saw it end the session in the green and come within a whisker of 21 June peak. A failure to overcome that could further confirm the continuation of the gradual consolidation we've seen over the last couple of months, whereas a break above could be a very bullish signal.

Can Gold hold onto $1,900 after the US jobs report?

Gold came under pressure in the aftermath of yesterday's ADP report but managed to hold above $1,900 and even recoup some of its losses. It's trading marginally higher today but whether it will be able to hold onto those gains, and remain above $1,900, will probably depend on what kind of jobs report we get.

Can it cling on if we get another red-hot report? Another strong report is looking increasingly likely on the back of yesterday's ADP number, although as we've seen in the past it isn't always that reliable a barometer. A cooler report could propel it higher given expectations have now undoubtedly risen. It's still almost 8% from its highs and a cooler report could offer the opportunity for a corrective move which we've barely seen so far.

Choppy trading in bitcoin but ultimately range-bound

Trading has remained choppy in bitcoin over the last week or so but we haven't yet seen any significant developments, with it still largely contained to the $30,000-$31,000 range it's traded within since bursting higher last month. There's more cause for optimism on the back of the ETF filings but there's no guarantee they will yield a positive outcome even if the chances are enhanced by the backing of those involved. It could also be a lengthy process which may explain the stall we've seen over the last couple of weeks.