EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
