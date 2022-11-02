Stocks have edged back as the clock ticks down to the Fed decision, and while the pound is holding firm for now, getting it to move higher against the dollar might prove a step too far.
Markets weaken as FOMC decision nears
“Given the uncertainty prevailing on any afternoon ahead of a Fed decision, it is not surprising to see the cautious attitude of the past two days continue on Wednesday afternoon. Without much in the way of big earnings to drive it, the FTSE 100 has retreated from its six-week high near 7200, although losses remain contained for now. More than usual, it feels like everyone will reassess their positions once the Fed decision is known, but hints today from the Fed’s ‘Whisperer’ suggest that, once again, the world’s most important central bank will take a hawkish line.”
Pound little-changed in afternoon trading
“For sterling watchers the problem of what to do next is compounded by the fact that Andrew Bailey and co will follow hard on the heels of Jerome Powell and his team. Now that the crisis at the heart of government has subsided, the focus returns to the UK economy, and here there is probably little that the BoE can say to chivvy the pound higher against the dollar from here. Even the adventurous types that bought the pound at its September lows might shrink from chasing the rally any higher from here.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.