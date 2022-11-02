Stocks have edged back as the clock ticks down to the Fed decision, and while the pound is holding firm for now, getting it to move higher against the dollar might prove a step too far.

Markets weaken as FOMC decision nears

“Given the uncertainty prevailing on any afternoon ahead of a Fed decision, it is not surprising to see the cautious attitude of the past two days continue on Wednesday afternoon. Without much in the way of big earnings to drive it, the FTSE 100 has retreated from its six-week high near 7200, although losses remain contained for now. More than usual, it feels like everyone will reassess their positions once the Fed decision is known, but hints today from the Fed’s ‘Whisperer’ suggest that, once again, the world’s most important central bank will take a hawkish line.”

Pound little-changed in afternoon trading

“For sterling watchers the problem of what to do next is compounded by the fact that Andrew Bailey and co will follow hard on the heels of Jerome Powell and his team. Now that the crisis at the heart of government has subsided, the focus returns to the UK economy, and here there is probably little that the BoE can say to chivvy the pound higher against the dollar from here. Even the adventurous types that bought the pound at its September lows might shrink from chasing the rally any higher from here.”