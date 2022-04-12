Markets

The bond market sell-off continued unabatedly yesterday. Last week’s ECB and Fed minutes made investors realize that the era of low interest rates is definitely over. Multiple US and EMU yields set new cycle highs or broke above important, longstanding technical levels. US investors still pondered the consequences of an accelerated balance sheet roll-off, sharply steepening the curve. The 2-y yield took a breather (-1.4 bp), but longer maturities rose up to 9 bps (30-y). The 10-y yields closed north of 2.75%, bringing the 3.0% area on the radar. Interestingly, the move was still more or less equally driven by higher real yields and inflation expectations. The latter suggests that the market still sees room for the Fed to further step up the pace of tightening. In Europe, the steepening trend was more modest with the German 2-y yield gaining 8.3 bps and the 30-y up 11.9 bps. At 0.816%, the 10-y Bund yield surpassed the key 0.80% 2018 top. The 2-y EMU swap touched the 0.78% 2013 top! The sharp rise in interest rates, combined with persistent geopolitical tensions and rising doubts on growth (in China, but also elsewhere) triggered a further risk-off repositioning on equity markets. US indices lost from 1.19% (Dow) to 2.18% Nasdaq. Despite a the broad uptrend in yields also for non-USD currencies, King dollar this time fully enjoyed its safe haven status. The DXY TW index surpassed the 100 barrier. EUR/USD failed to maintain opening gains (French election result) and closed at 1.0884. The yen again underperformed. USD/JPY just failed to touch the 125.86 2015 top (close 125.36).

This morning, there is no sign of any calm returning to the bond markets. US yields again are rising another 3-4 bps across the curve. Most Asian equity indices are trading in the red, with China the exception to the rule. The Nikkei underperforms (-1.65%) despite persistent yen weakness. The Japanese Finance Minister stepped up verbal interventions as he said that sudden FX moves are undesirable and that the government will monitor FX moves with vigilance. The impact on the yen was limited (USD/JPY 125.45).

Today, the March US CPI release takes center stage. Headline inflation is expected to accelerate to 1.2% M/M and 8.4% Y/Y. For the core measure a 0.5% M/M rise to 6.6% is expected. Headline inflation might be close to the top. However, the persistent high pace in the M/M price rises justify the Fed’s red alert anti-inflation modus. So, we see little reason to expect a big correction on current uptrend in (US) yields. European yields breaking key levels recently (10-y swap and Bund north of 1.37% & 0.80% respectively, 2-y swap at 0.78%) also suggest no pause ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting. On FX markets, the dollar remains in pole position. EUR/USD is at risk returning to the 1.0806 YTD low. UK labour market data published this morning were close to expectations, but BRC retail sales felt headwinds from pressure on UK citizens disposable income (cf infra). EUR/GBP hovers near the 0.8350 pivot with first important support at 0.8307/0.8296.

CNB policy maker Benda said Czech inflation probably hasn’t fully reflected all new external factors yet, suggesting yesterday’s figure of 12.7% y/y will probably rise further in coming months. Benda expects the strong price growth to persist longer than projected previously. A return to the 2% target may be delayed by half a year to end 2023, he said. Vice governor Nidetzky also commented on Monday’s CPI release. He believes rates would have to be raised slightly more in a response, describing follow-up hikes as “fine-tuning”. He is, however, aware of the tightening’s consequences on the economy and said it needs to be taken into consideration in further decisions. The Czech koruna finished stronger at EUR/CZK 24.43 on Monday.

The UK British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported a sharp retreat in sales in March. Retail (same-store) sales were down 0.4% after a 2.7% rise the month before. Retailers warn of “clouds on the horizon”, BRC said, referring to higher prices cutting into consumer spending power and confidence. The consortium sees few reasons to be optimistic with the full impact of the recent rise in energy prices and nation insurance changes yet to be felt by households. It is the cost-of-living crisis in full swing.

