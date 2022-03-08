The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 76.93 levels and traded in the range of 76.72-76.95 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.91. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 76.8816. The USDINR pair remained firm because some state-owned banks purchased US dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies as Brent crude prices remained elevated around the $128-a-barrel mark.
Prices of crude oil continued to soar as Russia-Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia by the US triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. Meanwhile, the dollar index remained elevated due to safe-haven demand, as investors weighed the consequences of rising oil prices on global economic growth amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which weighed on sentiment for the domestic currency. Eurozone GDP grew by 4.6% in Oct-Dec 2021 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors now await the European Central Bank’s policy decision, due on Thursday, where market participants expect it could delay interest rate hikes until late in 2022 as the war in Ukraine continues to dampen Europe's economic outlook. The RBI's planned forex swap auction has gone through smoothly today. The central bank stated that it had received bids worth $ 13.56 billion for the sell/buy auction. It accepted 86 of these bids. The cut-off premium was set at 656 paise.
