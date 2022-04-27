The situation in markets remains tense today as risks to global growth increase after Russia decided to move forward with halting its natural gas supply to "unfriendly" countries. Gazprom announced it will suspend flows to Polish and Bulgarian suppliers and will not resume them unless payments are made in Russian rubles. While neither Poland nor Bulgaria plan to comply, the reaction of other European countries may be different. Some unconfirmed media reports claim that Austria has backed down and agreed to pay for Russian gas in rouble as Greece called an emergency meeting on the situation. So far, Russia has halted supplies to relatively small European countries, probably with the intention of sending a message to bigger countries, like Germany and France. While the sudden interruption of Russian gas exports to Europe will have significant repercussions for the European economy, it will also be a blow to Russia as the country cannot replace exports to the EU with exports to other customers due to inadequate infrastructure. As the situation benefits no one, the question is who will give in first. The situation is putting upward pressure mostly on European gas prices while investors should also follow US prices as European countries continue to increase their purchases of US LNG in an attempt to prepare for the possibility of total Russian natural gas supply halt.