Though inflation continues to run hot in the US, at levels not seen in decades, investors have been finding comfort, at least for the moment, in the fact that Wednesday’s US CPI print didn’t exceed expectations.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold holds steady near one-week high, just below $1,830-32 hurdle
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for gold on Thursday. The metal might continue to benefit from its status as a hedge against surging consumer prices.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Consumer prices raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first Fed funds hike in March.