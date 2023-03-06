Investors have recently been piling into cash. According to a report by BofA Global Research, cash funds last week saw their largest inflows since the pandemic panic of early 2020.
Back then, cash instruments offered little to no yield and, they did serve as a temporary haven from market volatility. But as is typically the case, investors rushed into an asset class at exactly the wrong time.
Investors who are sitting in U.S. dollars now risk missing out on the possible next leg of a precious metals bull market.
In theory, they are being rewarded this time with yields of up to 5% on short-term Treasury bills.
Returns on cash instruments haven’t been this high in over a decade.
Even some Wall Street analysts who normally pitch stocks are touting cash as a superior risk/reward proposition. T-bills, certificates of deposit, and money market funds now return more than the dividend yields on blue-chip stocks without the accompanying volatility of equity markets.
Higher yields are also driving some investors out of precious metals related assets. Gold funds recently suffered outflows of $900 million.
Gold detractors argue that since bullion yields nothing, it less appealing than cash instruments which offer relatively attractive nominal yields.
They fail to grasp two important points, however.
First, a nominal yield of 5% in a high-inflation environment isn’t necessarily more attractive than a nominal yield of 0% in a low- inflation environment.
If inflation, properly calculated, were to average 10% this year, then a 5% nominal return would translate into a 5% real loss!
Second, gold and silver markets can produce spectacular returns during periods of relatively high, and rising, nominal interest rates.
That’s exactly what happened during the late 1970s. It was only when Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker jacked up interest rates to punishing double-digit levels that rates finally got ahead of inflation and the great precious metals bull run ended.
Current Fed chairman Jerome Powell hasn’t yet pulled off a similar feat. Despite his claims of “disinflation” taking hold, actual inflation gauges continue to come in hotter than expected while the Fed funds rate continues to lag behind.
That’s called a “negative real return” – and gold loves such conditions.
Meanwhile, bonds and cash instruments are virtually guaranteed to lose real value over time.
The world’s biggest debtor (the U.S. government) is not planning on paying positive real rates to its creditors (bondholders).
Since it must continue borrowing just to pay interest on previously issued debt, the only way the government can keep its Ponzi scheme going is by constantly devaluing what it owes. That means making sure inflation stays elevated above nominal rates.
Of course, there will be times when sitting in cash saves investors from experiencing downside volatility in equity or hard asset markets. But over the long term, holding cash is a losing proposition.
As history shows, over the long term, gold retains its purchasing power better than fiat cash or debt in any form.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6730 as RBA looks to stretch rates further
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6730 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to add gains further as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce the interest rate decision. The RBA is expected to continue its policy tightening in the battle against soaring inflation.
EUR/USD eyes 1.0700 amid the risk-on mood
The EUR/USD pair is gathering strength to reclaim the round-level resistance of 1.0700 in the early Asian session. The Euro is getting significant bids amid improved risk appetite for the risk-perceived assets. The US Dollar is struggling for firm feet ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell's testimony.
Gold retreats ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Testimony
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,847 after reversing from the highest levels in three weeks. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key data/events, as well as a rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields.
FTX debtors file a lawsuit against Grayscale demanding $9 billion worth of shares unlocked
Grayscale has become the new target of 2023 as the company has been taking hits from all directions. Not only is it about to begin its war of words with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but it is also taking heat from the biggest collapse of 2022, FTX.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.