Into the end of last week, the market got a dose of Fed speak which questioned how things were being priced with respect to expectations around the trajectory of monetary policy.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery towards 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is attempting a mild recovery toward 1.0900 early Monday, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather after the recent upsurge. Mixed ECB-speak and a cautious market mood could limit the further upside in the pair. EU Industrial Production and Economic Forecasts eyed.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable to slide further, ascending channel breakdown in play
GBP/USD edges higher on Monday, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive. A combination of factors continues to underpin the USD and should act as a headwind. The BoE’s less hawkish outlook might further contribute to capping gains for the major.
Gold declines towards $2,000 as USD Index rebounds, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price has retreated from $2,019.00 after a less-confident recovery move in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to return to the psychological support of $2,000.00 as the US Dollar Index has rebounded firmly.
BGB price movement: What caused its impressive 9.5% rise?
BGB token has demonstrated a significant rise of 9.5% in the last 24 hours. This price surge has led the asset to break into the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market by capitalization.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.