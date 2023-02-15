Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant.
But US stocks gave a mixed reaction. Why?! Why did people buy equities on strong inflation data yesterday, is the main topic of today’s Market Talk.
Still, treasury markets seemed more down to earth, as the US 2-year yield ticked to the highest levels since last November, activity on Fed funds futures gave a little more than 12% probability for a 50bp hike at the next FOMC meeting, versus around 9% at the start of the week.
But the dollar index remained stuck below its 50-DMA.
Gold extended losses to $1843 on the back of stronger yields and firmer US dollar.
The EURUSD found support above the 50-DMA, which stands around the 1.0715 mark.
The dollar-yen cleared resistance near its own 50-DMA level, but the risks are still tilted to the downside in USDJPY.
In the UK, inflation in January still eased more than expected to 10.1%.
Crude oil remains offered into the 100-DMA, on a massive 10 mio barrel build in US oil inventories last week, while Biden Administration announced there would be further releases from the strategic petroleum reserves of 26 million barrels earlier this week.
In individual stocks, Warren Buffett sold 86% stake in TSM. Shares plunged more than 4% in Taipei.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
