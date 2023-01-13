The final day of the week has seen US banks kick off earnings season, with no nasty surprises so far, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks push on to the weekend with modest gains
“It has been a solid week overall for risk assets. Stocks got the inflation reading they wanted, putting them in a forgiving mood for the start of earnings season. Some better GDP figures from the UK and Germany added to the cheerier atmosphere on Friday, and while equities might look a bit overextended in the short-term, they do seem poised for a better start to the year than many had feared.”
FTSE 100 closes in on 7900
“It was too much to hope that the FTSE 100 might find another burst of energy and take out the 7900 level today, but an almost straight-line move since the beginning of the year has certainly helped put the index on top. So far the Christmas trading statements have been broadly encouraging, and with recession fears capped for the time being the index’s blend of global companies seems to offer a promising mix for investors looking for a home where tech stocks do not feature too highly.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0820 after having dropped below 1.0800 earlier in the day. Following the upbeat Consumer Confidence data from the US, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure and helped the pair gain traction.
GBP/USD erases daily losses, trades above 1.2200
After having declined toward 1.2150, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose above 1.2200. The US Dollar is having a difficult time preserving its recovery momentum after the UoM data showed a further decline in one-year inflation expectations in early January.
Gold reclaims $1,900, looks to post strong weekly gains
Gold price gained traction and rose above $1,900 following a downward correction witnessed in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 3.45% in the second half of the day, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Wake Up Wall Street: NASDAQ underperforms despite CPI boost
The equity market finally rallied on Thursday after the CPI caused notable confusion. The number was bang in line with expectations and caused a complete lack of direction immediately after.