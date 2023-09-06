Share:

US equities were weaker Tuesday, S&P down 0.4%. US10yr yields up 8bps to 4.26%. Oil prices rose 1.1%, at one point trading through USD90/bbl for the first time in 2023 after Russia and Saudi Arabia indicated they would extend production cuts.

With US Treasury Yields rising, stocks are trading slightly lower as investors grow wary of inflation expectations, with Brent Crude breaching that psychological $ 90 per barrel.

The significant development overnight came from oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. Saudi Arabia and Russia revealed their decision to extend their independent supplementary output reductions for an additional three months, prolonging this measure until December 2023. This move underscores their heightened pricing influence within the OPEC+ alliance. The market's limited anticipation of this development led to a notable 2-3% surge in Brent crude oil prices, reaching $91 per barrel.

So, while oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.

If 'Good news' from growth has been 'bad news' for the market of late as it caused yields to shift higher. However, if bonds are selling off mainly thanks to higher inflation expectations, that truly will be bad news for markets.

Rising oil prices are officially the new inflation stoker. Everyone notices that this rally feels different, suggesting that "Oil," The Great Inflationary Dragon, is not yet slain.

Still, markets could take solace with a key Fed hawk roosting with the doves as dovish remarks from typically hawkish Fed's Waller may have taken some of the sting out of rising oil prices. Recent data does not suggest any need for anything "imminent anytime soon" on rates, suggesting the chance of an on-hold decision in September. The past week has been a "good week of data.” Recent data allow the Fed to "proceed carefully.”

While the data from last week may have provided the Fed with a slightly more reassuring view of the labour market's trajectory, it has not definitively dispelled all the potential inflationary risks. Consequently, while the markets and even the hawks on the Fed support keeping interest rates unchanged at the September 20 FOMC meeting, it wouldn't be surprising to see most officials continue to project one more rate hike before the year's end in their updated dot plot.