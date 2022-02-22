The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 74.73 levels and traded in the range of 74.71-74.98 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 74.88. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.8804. The USDINR pair rose today because foreign and state-owned banks persistently purchased US dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies. Crude oil prices jumped today due to worries related to supply disruption as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
Washington and European capitals condemned the move and US officials said Washington was in coordination with its allies in planning to announce new sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer. A fall in domestic benchmark equity indices also weighed on the sentiment for the domestic currency. Investors globally remain focused on the Fed's policy meeting in March for clues on the speed and size of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.
German business morale improved in February across all sectors as hopes for an end to the coronavirus crisis more than offset worries about the Ukraine conflict, though a possible escalation remains a major risk. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 98.9 from an upwardly revised 96.0 in January. More British manufacturers plan to raise prices in the next three months than at any point since 1976, according to a survey that highlighted the inflationary forces that are buffeting the economy.
