Netflix (NFLX.US) plunged over 20% in the after-hours trading, following the release of Q1 2022 earnings report. Subscriber base shrank by 200,000, marking the first drop in overall users in more than a decade. The drop was led by a loss of 700 thousand subscribers from Russia as the company suspended services in the country and as competition in the streaming sector continues to become more challenging. Today, investors will focus on the highly anticipated earnings release form Tesla, which managed to mostly mitigate the impact of supply shortages and rising inflation thus far while expanding its production facilities. While growing concerns relating to covid-19 related lockdowns in China persist, investors will be keeping a close eye on Q1 results along with the company's outlook for the rest of 2022 after Elon Musk attracted additional attention after offering to buy Twitter at a significant premium. US indices have been increasingly reactive to this earning season after many investors have started to look past the initial shock caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and today could be no exception.
Oil prices attempt to recover after 6% drop
Oil is trading higher after prices dropped significantly following the long easter weekend. WTI broke above $103 per barrel while Brent jumped above $108 at the start of today's session but appear to remain constrained in a narrow range for the time being. Traders await today's EIA inventory report which is expected to show a 2.5 million barrel increase after yesterday's API report defied expectations by indicating a 4.5 million barrel drop. While rising demand concerns caused by the increase in covid lockdowns in China continue to pressure the price, the uncertain situation relating to the potential import ban of Russian energy from Europe remains a key topic to watch and may cause noticeable volatility if things were to change suddenly.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from multi-day highs, trades below 1.0850
After having reached its highest level in nearly a week at 1.0867 during the European trading hours, EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and dropped below 1.0850. In case US T-bond yields continue to push lower in the American session, however, the pair could regain its traction.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD regained its traction after dipping below 1.3000 earlier in the day but met resistance near 1.3070. The pair consolidates its gains around mid-1.3000s as the greenback stays under bearish pressure ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold rebounds into the $1950s as US dollar/yields reverse lower
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are staging a modest rebound on Wednesday after finding support at the 21-Day Moving Average in the mid-$1940s as the US dollar weakens and US yields pull back from recent highs.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
Q1 subscriber decline leads to 25% Netflix plummet
Netflix stock (NFLX) tumbled 25.7% after-hours on Tuesday after management's Q1 earnings report proved its doubters correct. Rather than adding the 2 million net subscribers it had predicted during the previous earnings call, Netflix announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in total.