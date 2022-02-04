As usual for the first Friday of the month, investors will be focusing on the highly anticipated Non-Farm Payroll report from the US which will give an overview of the job market situation for January and which is expected to show an increase of only 150,000. However, this report will be even more highly focused on since Wednesday's ADP report surprised markets with a significantly below expectation reading of -301,000 and pointed to increasing difficulties in the world's largest economy caused in part by the Omicron variant. While rising costs and supply concerns continue to impact the economic recovery, the FED maintains its position that full employment has been reached and that it will adjust its policies when it deems necessary in order to stimulate further growth. A better than expected result could encourage the Fed to continue its approach, while a disappointing reading could cause further concerns and may shift focus slightly on wage figures and their relation to record level inflation in the world's largest economy. Either way, today could see a noticeable increase in volatility as investors assess the situation and as stock markets attempt to stabilize after several weeks of significant moves.
Oil prices reach multi year high as global tensions rise
As the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border continues to escalate with several countries sending military personnel in an attempt to mitigate the issue, we are seeing another record increase in the price of oil with Brent reaching the highest level since October 2014 and breaking above $92. While OPEC announced it will increase its production by 400,000 barrels per day in March, the market remains concerned for a potential undersupply and general destabilization which could have consequences for the vast majority of sectors in economies as they are tied to oil prices for transport, shipping and energy. We have already noticed increasing energy costs across the world and further tensions could see these increase even more as uncertainty may lead to stockpiling and difficulties in general trade. Despite this, an easing of tensions with a continued global recovery could see the price retreat as long as a balance is maintained with suppliers in the short and medium-term.
UK Construction PMI sparks slight optimism
The UK construction sector continued to gain momentum after a difficult end to 2021 thanks to an improvement in commercial activity which helped offset a weak rise in house building. Improvements were also helped by a drop in cost inflation which fell to a 10-month low thanks to an easing of supply issues, which have been affecting the sector for months. As a result, commercial work helped construction growth reach a six-month high but with supplier lead times continuing to lengthen in January as staff shortages and a lack of haulage availability hindered deliveries, the situation continues to be uncertain.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Why Facebook is the worst earnings report we've ever seen
First up for debate is Meta (Facebook) whose shares collapsed following their latest earnings report. The reaction was compounded by a number of factors, not just the top-line figures.