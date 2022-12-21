A pre-Christmas rally finally seems to be in progress, as shrinking volumes and an emptying calendar give stocks the space to move higher.
Stocks at last make headway
“A marginally more festive atmosphere prevails across stock markets this afternoon, with Christmas now very much within sight for most investors. This Santa rally has been long-expected, and eagerly-awaited, but kept being delayed by central banks, inflation data and other road bumps that have prevented any meaningful bounce developing for most of the month so far. Perhaps, with so little on the agenda before Christmas Day, markets finally have scope for a decent rally to round off such a difficult year.”
Oil prices push up following inventory data
“Oil has had a good day too, with the rebound from oversold levels gaining strength following the drop in inventory data. A year of two halves has seen oil rally and then drop back, and with no sign of any cut in output from OPEC and a recession still likely next year we could well see further drops in price. Consumers will welcome this at least, since it provides a much-needed respite from the surge in fuel prices that dominated the first half of 2022.”
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.