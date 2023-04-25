Equity markets a slightly under pressure on Tuesday following a wide array of earnings releases and as investors eye further US data later in the week.
Interest rate expectations have become more hawkish in recent weeks but investors don't appear convinced it's going to unfold that way. We're still looking for weaknesses in the labour market and signs of inflationary pressures softening, something we could see over the next couple of months at which point expectations could be pared back once more.
Ueda indicates BoJ tweaks unlikely this week
Earlier today, new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda appeared to push back against the prospect of any changes to monetary policy ahead of the meeting on Friday. While the central bank was not expected to make any changes, there remained the possibility of a tweak to yield curve control given the higher inflation we've seen, possibly signaling a slight change in direction under the new leadership.
But Ueda appeared to indicate that isn't something that will be considered at the current time, warning that if inflation or wages rise more than expected - despite the former still being driven by cost-push factors - a response such as rate hikes could be considered. But he insisted that tightening now could cause a grave situation in the future, which appears to have closed the door to such a consideration this week.
Calls for $100 Oil premature
Oil prices are slipping again on Tuesday after paring losses over the last couple of sessions. It would appear crude prices have now settled back into their pre-OPEC+ intervention trading ranges, with Brent between $78-$88 and WTI $73-$83.
The move lower today could even be another push to close the OPEC+ gap from a few weeks ago after falling just short late last week. Calls for $100 in the aftermath of the OPEC+ decision may have been premature, although, amid such an uncertain outlook, it is still possible if a soft landing is achieved. The second half of the year is poised to be more challenging for the global economy though as conditions tighten further and prior tightening takes hold.
Consolidation in Gold ahead of US economic data
Gold is relatively unchanged today, continuing the consolidation we've been seeing over the last week or so. Higher rate expectations have pushed it back from near-record highs but traders appear unconvinced by those expectations and reluctant to give up on all-time highs.
The yellow metal has remained choppy around $2,000, a big psychological level, albeit one that on this occasion hasn't been the catalyst for a significant shift in either direction. Instead, traders appear willing to wait for further US data - of which there's plenty to come this week - before making their mind up. In the interim, consolidation may continue.
Could we soon see sharp declines in Bitcoin?
Bitcoin has pulled back into an interesting zone after briefly breaching $30,000 in recent weeks. It fell towards $27,000 earlier in the week, around $500 above the lows in the second half of March during the ascent. A break of $26,500 now could signal a much sharper decline, although some consolidation between here at $29,000 may be more likely for now.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD recovery gains momentum
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to the 1.2400 area on Tuesday. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,990 despite falling US yields
Gold price is struggling to extend its rebound beyond $1,990 as the US Dollar continues to gather strength in the American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 2%, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?