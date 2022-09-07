Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
EUR/USD recovers to 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground to trade near 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis. EU GDP eyed.
USD/JPY hovers around 144.00 as bulls take a breather
USD/JPY is trading close to 144.00, easing slightly from 24-year highs, as the US dollar eases with the yields in early Europe. Risk-aversion and overbought RSI test bulls on their way towards 145.00.
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1500
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1500, as the retreat in the US Treasury yields drags the dollar lower. Investors assess the impact of UK PM Liz Truss's energy relief plans amid a dire economic outlook. Focus shifts to Fedspeak.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended.