In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Indices hold strong after most of them create a double bottom formation. In some cases, it is strengthened by the fact that the price bounced off a long-term uptrend line. This is the bread and butter for technical buyers.

Gold is inside of a pennant formation waiting for, most probably, a bullish breakout.

Brent Oil bounces from crucial support on the 65 USD/bbl.

The EURUSD pair is on a good way to beat the highs from the beginning of the year.

The USDCAD pair with new, long-term low and not stopping.

The EURPLN pair breaks the major long-term uptrend line, showing us a global positive sentiment towards risky assets.