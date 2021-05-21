In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Indices hold strong after most of them create a double bottom formation. In some cases, it is strengthened by the fact that the price bounced off a long-term uptrend line. This is the bread and butter for technical buyers.
Gold is inside of a pennant formation waiting for, most probably, a bullish breakout.
Brent Oil bounces from crucial support on the 65 USD/bbl.
The EURUSD pair is on a good way to beat the highs from the beginning of the year.
The USDCAD pair with new, long-term low and not stopping.
The EURPLN pair breaks the major long-term uptrend line, showing us a global positive sentiment towards risky assets.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.22 on Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.22 after ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.