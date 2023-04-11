Share:

Markets

US stocks ended the day flat, recovering from earlier losses as investors return from a long weekend playing catch up to Friday's strong Payroll report and the corresponding move higher in yields that are so far being sustained this morning.

But it does appear the US Payrolls have seemingly steadied the ship after the market got a bit out-of-step with—or at least over-extrapolating an imminent recession from the gloomy ISM index data last week, which was likely sentiment-driven since bears are stalking every corner of Wall Street again.

Still, the market looks split and at odds between a critical trilemma of sticky inflation, US recession risk, and a US cycle extension.

Stock market sentiment across most franchises continues to be very bearish, despite the fact S&P 500 keeps on coming back from more as tech investors believe that expectation of rate relief, even if only a pause later in the year, could be a bigger benefit than the growth hit to the most secularly advantaged high tech stocks in the world that dominate moves at the S&P 500 index level.

The main bearish driver seems to be the expectation that the US economy is about to fall into a recession. However, this week’s early tale of the tape hints at a soft landing rather than a baby bear.

At the same time, the most significant wedge across our network sits between investor sentiment and market pricing, with few expecting the Fed to cut this year. Indeed that wide gap between market pricing and the task at hand for policymakers is getting resolved via higher yields as markets begin to relax a bit from the heightened trepidation felt in mid-March.

That said, there remains a variety of fundamental risks around whether these challenges are causing banks to tighten their lending standards, reducing the flow of credit to businesses and consumers, which suggests investors may do well to hedge a bit here in the wake of the 6%+ return for the S&P 500 so far this year.

Realized volatility has tamped down. This is to say, unlike the prior few weeks, S&P is not featuring 100-handle intraday swings. That said, given the ongoing fragility of things, I believe active traders should be renting short-dated options to express or leverage directional biases. Call this what you will -- cheap leverage, self-help, the cost of a good night’s sleep -- my point is there’s a real utility to this space right now with the Vix sub 20. After all, low vol doesn’t mean low risk in this environment.

Cross assets

Fed's Williams, a typical dove, shook the trees overnight by suggesting "Don't think" rate hikes behind issues at failed banks "haven't seen" clear signs of credit tightening. So the question is: if massive liquidity injections have effectively ringfenced the banking stresses, and if the failures were a "textbook case of mismanagement," as Vice Chair Barr testified, rather than a sign of more systemic issues, then why halt the hikes?

Forex and Gold

The bulk of short USD dollar and long gold positions seem partly driven by the view that the Fed is about to end its hiking cycle. So replacing Fed cuts with Fed hikes will lead to a position shakeout. This week's US inflation data will be paramount for determining the degree to which gold bulls "fight or flight" or short dollar positions "buckle or reengage."

Oil

Likewise, for oil traders who have morphed into a soft version of don't fight the Fed mode ahead of US CPI. But after the "ouching moment" for oil bears after the OPEC surprise cuts, some are on the prowl again, thinking that OPEC's production cuts are a sign that the group sees demand weakness ahead. But hard not to argue that oil investors are wedged between OPEC and the FED again, at least for this week.

And good news for the US and global economy who are getting held hostage by OPEC; Texas-based oil major Exxon Mobil is looking to tap its backyard ( Permian Basin) and reportedly held preliminary talks with US producer Pioneer Natural Resources about a possible acquisition, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.