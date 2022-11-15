Equities saw some profit taking in last week’s post-US inflation rally, as some Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reminded investors that the 7.7% inflation is still high and that the Fed would continue fighting to bring it lower.

In geopolitics, yesterday’s meeting between Jow Biden and Xi Jinping went well. US-listed Chinese stocks extended gains. I

n energy, American crude dived on the news that OPEC cut its oil demand outlook and warned of uncertainties around global growth.

In earnings, big US retailers Walmart and Home Depot are due to release earnings today.

And in fun news, Donald Trump will make an important announcement! Whoo.